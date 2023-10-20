Wargaming launches their "biggest charity project yet" to help Ukraine

HQ

Two days ago, Wargaming launched an initiative called Wargaming United to raise money for Ukraine by selling "Ukraine-themed bundles with customization elements crafted by the artists at our Kyiv studio", as the country suffers from Russia's war. They explain that they have already donated a lot of money, but that this is their biggest effort yet, writing:

"Here at Wargaming, we love war games, but we loathe war. And this subject has been especially sensitive for us, as we have a whole studio back in Kyiv that works hard to deliver features and events to World of Tanks despite all the terror their country is living through every day."

The entire Wargaming suite of World of Tanks PC, World of Tanks Blitz, World of Tanks: Modern Armor, World of Warships, World of Warships: Legends and World of Warplanes are included in the campaign. 100% of the proceeds from these bundles will go straight to buying Type C ambulances via Ukraine's UNITED24 platform, and the response has been great. At the time of writing, nearly 30,000 packages have been sold. The counter can be found on the campaign's official website, where you can also read more about what's on offer for each game.

In Russia, where World of Tanks is extremely popular, they are not happy about this. According to a source on Reddit, it has now been determined that buying such a skin is high treason, with a penalty of up to 12 to 20 years in prison.

If you play any of Wargaming's titles, be sure to get yourself a Ukraine package. Not only do you get great stuff for the game, but you also contribute money to ambulances and thus save lives.