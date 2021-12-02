Wargaming is celebrating World of Tanks' Holiday Ops with Arnold Schwarzenegger

HQ

Wargaming has begun announcing and teasing for its 2022 World of Tanks Holiday Ops event, and this year will see the annual celebration being rung in with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

Revealed in a trailer that shows Arnold delivering a letter three years after it was sent, the video doesn't really do a whole lot to explain how Arnie and World of Tanks will be collaborating in this partnership, but nonetheless, the action movie star is attached to this year's seasonal event, following Chuck Norris being the headlining star for last year's Holiday Ops.

We're told in the event's description that this year will see players "set out on a holiday journey with our new guest, Arnold Schwarzenegger", and we can see the start of this collaboration with the in-game render of Arnie at the tail-end of the trailer, which you can watch in full below.

Speaking about this year's World of Tanks Holiday Ops, Schwarzenegger said, "Working together with the team at Wargaming on this special event has been a great experience and I know it's something that will get the players excited. I have a long history with tanks as I own the M-47 Patton that I drove in the Austrian Army when I was 18, so I know the thrill of commanding these steel beasts! After years of my friends on reddit asking me about World of Tanks, I'm happy we can finally give the fans the partnership they want. Holiday Ops is coming, so put the holiday cookie down and get ready to come with me if you want to spread the festive cheer this year!"

We're also told to keep an eye out for more information on the 2022 Holiday Ops event soon.