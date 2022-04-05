Wargaming intends to leave Russia and Belarus

HQ

Wargaming, the developer behind World of Tanks, has announced its intention to leave Russia and Belarus. The games company aims to close its Minsk studio, lay off employees, transfer its live games business in the region to a studio no longer affiliated with Wargaming, and likely take "substantial losses" in the process.

"Over the past weeks, Wargaming has been conducting a strategic review of business operations worldwide," said Wargaming. "The company has decided it will not own or operate any businesses in Russia and Belarus."

"Effective March 31 the company transferred its live games business in Russia and Belarus to the local management of Lesta Studio which is no longer affiliated with Wargaming. The company will not profit from this process either today or going forward. Much to the contrary, we expect to suffer substantial losses as a direct result of this decision."

"We will be completing the operational transition with all due speed while remaining in full compliance with all laws and ensuring the ongoing safety and support of our employees. During the transition period, the live products will remain available in Russia and Belarus and will be operated by the new owner."

"Wargaming has also started the process of closing its studio in Minsk. It will be conducted in strict compliance with the law. Heads of Products and Services will be meeting with their teams shortly to discuss the impact of this decision on each department."

"We will provide as much severance and support as possible to employees affected by the change."

This comes around a month after Wargaming announced that it stands by its Kyiv studio and also pledged $1 million to the Ukrainian Red Cross.