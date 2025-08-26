Wargaming has a "really cool collaboration" with Sabaton planned for World of Warships in 2026

HQ

It's a big year for Wargaming as the developer is marking 15 years of World of Tanks and 10 years of World of Warships. Talking about the latter, to celebrate the milestone Wargaming is hosting a series of Blast from the Past events that enable players to re-experience and reacquire past content from the game, all as a way to pay homage to what has come and gone and also to give newer fans a taste of what they missed.

But this isn't all, as the 10-year milestone is just the beginning of Wargaming's grand plans for World of Warships. To this end, we spoke with regional publishing director Christian Bergmann during our time in Gamescom, where we got a teaser of another big collaboration planned for the game.

"Oh, so actually, what I can tease you from yesterday, actually, because we had them on stage, we actually have a really cool collaboration with Sabaton coming up for the World of Warships franchise. So you will see this on PC and on Legends, coming in 2026. I cannot tell you what's actually going to be inside, but that's one that I'm personally very excited about.

"And otherwise, you know, this is unfortunately always like an NDA topic, what's going to come up for us. But there will be plenty of cool collaborations. You know, we've been working with Star Trek in the past, Transformers. A lot of anime, like, you know, Blue Archive or Azur Lane, it's very popular, actually, with our audience. It was a surprise for us, even in the beginning, that this is such a popular theme for, you know, a game based on ships, history, naval battles, right? But yeah, plenty to come."

So expect plenty of metal madness in World of Warships on PC and in the Legends version on console too, all as part of Wargaming's grand plans for the game in 2026 and beyond. Check out the full interview below.