Wargaming delves into the backstory of Steel Hunters' Razorside

Ever since its announcement back at The Game Awards, Wargaming has been steadily revealing more and more about its upcoming next title, Steel Hunters. The PvPvE mech battling shooter is set on a futuristic Earth, and it features a slate of playable characters that define how its action unfolds. So far, we've been introduced to Heartbreaker, Fenris, Weaver, Colossus, and several others including Razorside, and now it's time to learn more about the latter too.

This comes in the form of a Hunter Stories video that explains and delves into the backstory of Razorside, and looks into his past as a U.S. Marine before being turned into a relentless war machine after being subject to a slate of experiments that ultimately saw his mind fused into the metal frame of a hunter mech.

You can see the latest Hunter Stories video below to experience Razorside's brutal history.