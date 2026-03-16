Wargaming and Sabaton combine for World of Warships collaboration

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Wargaming is no stranger to collaboration, as the World of Tanks/Warships developer has worked with a variety of different brands and groups over the years. To this end, one of the latest collaborations involves seeing Sabaton back in a World of title, this time specifically World of Warships, all for a crossover that is rather fitting.

The metal band has produced a new single known as Yamato, named after the famous Japanese battleship. As you can purchase and utilise this very iron behemoth in World of Warships, Wargaming and Sabaton has come together to introduce a few themed goodies as part of the 15.2 update to the game.

Available now until April 16, The Legend of Sabaton collection introduces frontman Joakim Broden as a commander for World of Warships, all while themed camouflages and containers make their debut too. These containers will even offer "personal messages and facts about the band, rewarding those who complete the Collection with a "Crowned in Smoke and Flame" permanent camouflage for Yamato, Commander Joakim Brodén, and five "Metal Flames" permanent camouflages."

As per the new Yamato track, you can see this below and you can see glimpses of what's on offer in the images beneath as well.