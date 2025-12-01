Warframe's The Old Peace update will arrive next week

HQ

Good news, Warframe players! Developer Digital Extremes has an early Christmas gift in store for you, as it has been confirmed that the next major update for the game, the final one of 2025, will arrive as soon as next week.

Known as The Old Peace, this next chapter of the wider story will debut on December 10, and as for what it will offer, a description and teaser has been shared that highlights plenty of big lore drops, new game modes, key gameplay improvements, a new weapon class, and more.

"Whisking Tenno on a journey through their own repressed memories of the Old War, The Old Peace brings a bevy of significant new additions to the Warframe canon, including the next chapter of our ongoing Cinematic Quest, new game modes The Descendia and The Perita Rebellion, a highly-anticipated expansion to the Focus School system, as well as the demonic Uriel Warframe, new Protoframes (and ways to romance them), a new Bayonet weapon class, Voruna Deluxe and more."

You can see a teaser trailer for The Old Peace below, and as for more about the update, expect more information on the run up until launch, with it setting the stage for "an even larger, Tau-focused update to come later in 2026."