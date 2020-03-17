Warframe's massive Revised update now available on consoles

Warframe Revised is the latest update to hit the game and this new update is jam-packed of new exciting changes that will mix things up and continue to keep it feeling fresh and new.

Large parts of this update come in the way of system changes with a vast number of AoE damage falloff being reduced across the board. Meaning that you will actually be doing more damage to those slightly outside of the main impact site.

Multiple changes and fixes have been made to the Railjack. Most notably is the fixes to unexpected crashes that would occur when you aborted missions. Also, a number of different fixes have rectified other issues that would occur whilst onboard the ship.

Arguably the biggest change that comes to this update is the Rising Tide quest, this was something added to the game at the end of last year. Digital Extremes spent months looking into the stats behind those who completed this quest and found that the barrier to entry was too high and as a result, only veterans were getting to experience the end of this quest. So, they have released a revised series of Blueprints in the Quest that sees costs reduced between 66% - 75% for Railjack parts, and building time reduced to 6 hours each, enabling more players to experience this quest to its max.

Looking through a 5000-words-long patch note forum post, we learn exactly what has changed down to the exact figures for each increase and decrease. So without going into the extreme detail over each and every major and minor fix, we will leave you with the forum post so that you can, in your own time, learn just how much has changed with this update.

What we will say, however, is that after seven years this game continues to get bigger and better with each update and it is great to see just how much work is still going into keeping this game at the top.