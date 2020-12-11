Warframe to add Epic Games Store limited Unreal Tournament weapon bundle

You're watching Advertisements

During The Game Awards event last night, Warframe developer Digital Extremes announced that a special Unreal Tournament weapon bundle will be heading to the game, as a limited item available on the Epic Games Store. The new first-of-its-kind bundle will be bringing a Flak Cannon, Rocket Launcher and Shock Rifle to PC players, as well as providing their respective skins and more, as part of this crossover event.

The bundle is available to grab right now, December 11 and will remain so until December 24 at 11:59pm ET (December 25 4:59am GMT / 5:59am CET). Marking Digital Extremes' and Epic Games' first collaboration in 16 years, this will also bring an evolved Warframe with a new graphics rendering engine, dynamic real-time lighting and a smaller footprint to PC players as part of Epic's line-up of free to play titles.

"More than 20 years ago, the teams at Digital Extremes and Epic were working on the original Unreal Tournament," said Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney in a press release. "It's awesome to see how much success Digital Extremes has had with Warframe, and we're excited to be bringing it to the Epic Games Store, along with such a cool nod to that history."

Players who download this bundle between December 11 and December 14 will also receive double Credit bonuses in-game. For more Warframe news, be sure to keep an eye out on Wednesday, December 16 as a major announcement is expected to be revealed as part of the final Warframe Devstream of the year on Twitch.