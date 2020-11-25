Warframe lands on PS5 on Thursday

You're watching Advertisements

We already knew that Warframe will come to the next-gen consoles, but we didn't know when. It turns out to be soon, and at least for PS5, it's probably sooner than you expected.

Announced on the official website, the team revealed that Warframe will launch on PS5 this Thursday, November 26, which is tomorrow.

The free-to-play title can run up to 4K resolution and 60 fps on PS5 as stated, and with dynamic lighting, the in-game world will "look more beautiful than ever before". For more details of the PS5 version, you can check this post.

Warframe is planned to be released on Xbox Series as well, but we haven't heard anything regarding the launch date yet.