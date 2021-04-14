Warframe is now available for Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

Warframe fans have two reasons to smile today. Not only has the major update Call of the Tempestarii been released, the game has also received Xbox Series S/X support. This means you can now enjoy Warframe in crispy 4K and 60 frames per second as well as enjoy better lighting and faster loading.

Warframe was updated for PlayStation 5 back in November, which we reported about, so it has already received these improvements.

As Warframe is free to play, we suggest you check it out today regardless of format to see what Call of the Tempestarii has to offer and enjoy the better graphics if you are on the new Xbox consoles, which you can also get a look at in the trailer below