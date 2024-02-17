Warframe is coming to iOS on 20th February

HQ

Free-to-play shooter Warframe is soon extending its reaching to even more platforms, as its arriving on iOS on 20th February.

This version of the game will include cross-platform play and cross-save features, which will allow players to connect with an existing audience of thousands of players.

Those who log in during launch week will receive special login rewards. These include a 3-Day Affinity Booster, which will boost earned experience points and a Bombyx Syandana, which is a special cosmetic cape.

Pre-registration is now available for Android devices, but it's still unclear whether the game will be coming to Mac OS.