Warframe gets its Deadlock Protocol update this week

You're watching Advertisements

The reimagining of the Corpus faction's levels will be available for all playing Warframe on PC this week, and that's not all that awaits the Tenno from around the world. In The Deadlock Protocol, players will get to learn about the Corpus origin story, new visuals and re-designs, new story scenarios and more.

Of course, there's a new Warframe being added as well. Protea, the 43rd Warframe to join the roster, uses a variety of gadgets to her advantage and has the ability to rewind time in battle. Take a look at the new trailer below.

The Deadlock Protocol will release on PC this week and will land on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One at a later date.