Warframe developer Digital Extremes has now been acquired by Tencent

Tencent's quest for world dominance just got one step closer to completion, as it has announced that it has acquired Warframe developer, Digital Extremes. This is another addition to the Chinese company's enormous portfolio, which includes Riot Games, Grinding Gear Games, and Supercell.

Digital Extremes put out a blog post following the acquisition and this answered many concerns relating to the future and integrity of Warframe. Despite the new change in management, the studio still strives to have creative freedom and doesn't believe it will operate differently.

In the post, the studio reassured fans, and said: "Our focus will remain on listening to you, our community, upgrading Warframe based on your feedback, and developing the kind of great stories, gameplay, and incredible new space ninja action you've come to expect from us. Tencent is well known for respecting the creative decisions and integrity of its studios, and for giving them the autonomy and independence to experiment, innovate and thrive."

Thanks, PC Gamer.