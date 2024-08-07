Warframe: 1999 will debut by the end of the year

HQ

The next chapter of the Warframe saga is almost here. Known as Warframe: 1999, this upcoming expansion will take players back to Earth in the 90s to discover a "grungy, alternate world littered with secrets."

This expansion will see players teaming up with six different Protoframes to track down Dr. Entrati all before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve and rings in Y2K. As part of Warframe: 1999, we can look forward to a romance system tied to the six new Protoframes, a new Warframe called CYTE-09, more mounts, weapons, and skins, and more.

To prepare for Warframe: 1999, a new The Lotus Eaters quest and Sevagoth Prime is also set to arrive later this month, which will serve as a prequel offering ahead of the expansion's arrival sometime in winter 2024.

As this information was revealed during TennoCon, we also got an update on Soulframe, where we were told all about the new Ancestor and Omen Beast, and the new enemy known as Nimrod too.