Warface lands on Nintendo Switch

Warface was a Crytek-developed shooter that landed on PC all the way back in 2013. Since then it has changed developers - now the ongoing project is helmed by Allods Team - and has been ported to PS4 and Xbox One. Now, quite out of the blue, the military shooter has landed on Switch.

The game has launched on Nintendo's platform with a full selection of PvE missions, five PvP modes, a trio of raids, and more than 50 multiplayer maps. Apparently, according to publisher My.Games, it's playable at 30FPS in 720p when docked, 540p in handheld, and offers gyro controls and HD Rumble, and not only is it free-to-play but it's available without a Switch Online sub.

Finally, the new Titan update has just landed on PS4 and Xbox One, bringing the console versions of the game in-line with the PC original.

