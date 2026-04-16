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Wardrum

Wardrum combines rhythm and tactics this May

A release date has been set for the upcoming turn-based roguelite.

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After Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice said what if a rhythm game was an action-stealth experience, Mopeful Games asked what if a rhythm game was a tactical, turn-based roguelite. Wardrum is the answer to that question and it got its release date at the Galaxies Spring Showcase tonight.

In a new trailer, we get to look at Wardrum's rhythm-based combat, which sees us taking control of a party of tribesmen and women as they battle against beasts, enemy tribes, and other threats in this tactical roguelite experience.

If Wardrum looks like your type of game, you won't have to wait long to check it out, as it lands on PC via Steam on the 7th of May.

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