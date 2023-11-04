Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble receives two new trailers at BlizzCon 2023

The mobile strategy game is out now on Android and iOS devices.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With its release date coinciding with the festivities at BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard has revealed two new trailers for its mobile strategy title, Warcraft Rumble.

The trailers include a cinematic trailer, which shows a band of heroes valiantly charging into battle against a giant fire breathing dragon. Disaster strikes though, when a group of baby dragons swarm them and make an already challenging foe even more arduous.

The second trailer instead shows off its gameplay and it teases some of the mobile title's PvP action, different worlds, and player leaderboards.

Warcraft Rumble is out now on Android and iOS devices. You can take a look at both new trailers below:

HQ
HQ

Related texts

0
Warcraft RumbleScore

Warcraft Rumble
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Blizzard's mobile version of the strategy title, Warcraft, has now been rolled out in its final form.



Loading next content