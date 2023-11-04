Warcraft Rumble receives two new trailers at BlizzCon 2023

HQ

With its release date coinciding with the festivities at BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard has revealed two new trailers for its mobile strategy title, Warcraft Rumble.

The trailers include a cinematic trailer, which shows a band of heroes valiantly charging into battle against a giant fire breathing dragon. Disaster strikes though, when a group of baby dragons swarm them and make an already challenging foe even more arduous.

The second trailer instead shows off its gameplay and it teases some of the mobile title's PvP action, different worlds, and player leaderboards.

Warcraft Rumble is out now on Android and iOS devices. You can take a look at both new trailers below:

HQ