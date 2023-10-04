Warcraft Rumble launches next month

HQ

If you've been waiting for a chance to delve into some Warcraft action on your mobile device, then Blizzard has some very good news for you. The Californian developer will be expanding its portfolio of mobile video games with Warcraft Rumble set to make its full debut on iOS and Android next month.

The game, which sees players commanding collectible mini characters in frantic melee action, boasts multiple game modes, including a single player, PvP battles, and more. With 65 mini characters to collect and various maps to battle on, this free-to-play title will be fully arriving on mobile on November 3, 2023.

Will you be battling in Warcraft Rumble next month?