Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warcraft III: Reforged

Warcraft III: Reforged news planned for June

Blizzard's president has affirmed that we'll finally get more news following a lengthy stint of silence.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It seems like fans of Warcraft III: Reforged won't have to wait much longer to finally hear about what is next for the game. This information comes following the title's disastrous launch that saw it fall to the very bottom of Metacritic's charts, and ultimately saw Blizzard soon after state that it is working on a roadmap to fix the game amid a flurry of refunds, before going radio silent and stopping releasing updates in April 2021.

But even though this has been the case, it looks like this drought of silence is coming to a close, as Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has stated, in reply to a question from a fan, that Warcraft 3: Reforged news is arriving in June.

"You'll hear from them soon (in June)," said Ybarra.

As for what this will include or likewise when exactly we'll hear from the team, that remains unknown.

Warcraft III: Reforged

Related texts

0
Warcraft III: ReforgedScore

Warcraft III: Reforged
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Laursen

"This game truly helped to put Blizzard on the map all those years ago, and this remaster simply doesn't do it justice."

0
Warcraft III: Reforged - First Impressions

Warcraft III: Reforged - First Impressions
PREVIEW. Written by Magnus Laursen

We've conquered Wintermaul, had the living crap beaten out of us in Versus, and migrated to Kalimdor with Thrall. Here are our first impressions of Blizzard's returning RTS.



Loading next content