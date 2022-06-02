Warcraft III: Reforged news planned for June

HQ

It seems like fans of Warcraft III: Reforged won't have to wait much longer to finally hear about what is next for the game. This information comes following the title's disastrous launch that saw it fall to the very bottom of Metacritic's charts, and ultimately saw Blizzard soon after state that it is working on a roadmap to fix the game amid a flurry of refunds, before going radio silent and stopping releasing updates in April 2021.

But even though this has been the case, it looks like this drought of silence is coming to a close, as Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has stated, in reply to a question from a fan, that Warcraft 3: Reforged news is arriving in June.

"You'll hear from them soon (in June)," said Ybarra.

As for what this will include or likewise when exactly we'll hear from the team, that remains unknown.