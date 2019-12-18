Warcraft III: Reforged lands on January 28

We've known for a while that Warcraft III would be returning with the Reforged version, including Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne, and now Blizzard has revealed that it'll be landing on January 28, with the map below showing the various launch times around the world.
Blizzard says they've been working hard to make sure they deliver the product fans want, which is why there was a slight delay to the original goal of releasing Reforged before the end of 2019.
As a result, we'll be getting the full remaster next month, including shiny new visuals, a 60-mission campaign, rebalanced online play, modern matchmaking features, player-created games, and more.
You can pre-purchase the standard edition now, but there's also the Spoils of War Edition, including many extras, like in-game bonuses for other Blizzard games that'll unlock immediately. Also, pre-purchasing either edition gets you access to the ongoing beta.
You can see the contents of the Spoils of War Edition below. Is this tempting you?
Warcraft III: Reforged
Champion of the Horde Thrall Hero Skin
Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore Hero Skin
Fallen King Arthas Hero Skin
Emerald Nightmare Cenarius Hero Skin
World of Warcraft
Meat Wagon Mount
Overwatch
Player Icons: Human, Orc, Undead, Night Elf, and Lich King
Animated Sprays: Footman, Grunt, Ghoul, and Archer
Diablo III
Mal'ganis pet
Hearthstone
Third War card back
Heroes of the Storm
Anub'arak Hero
Jaina Hero
Thrall Hero
Tyrande Hero
StarCraft II
Alliance Console Skin
Horde Console Skin
Sentinels Console Skin
Scourge Console Skin
StarCraft: Remastered
Spoils of War Console
