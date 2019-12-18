Warcraft III: Reforged lands on January 28

We've known for a while that Warcraft III would be returning with the Reforged version, including Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne, and now Blizzard has revealed that it'll be landing on January 28, with the map below showing the various launch times around the world.

Blizzard says they've been working hard to make sure they deliver the product fans want, which is why there was a slight delay to the original goal of releasing Reforged before the end of 2019.

As a result, we'll be getting the full remaster next month, including shiny new visuals, a 60-mission campaign, rebalanced online play, modern matchmaking features, player-created games, and more.

You can pre-purchase the standard edition now, but there's also the Spoils of War Edition, including many extras, like in-game bonuses for other Blizzard games that'll unlock immediately. Also, pre-purchasing either edition gets you access to the ongoing beta.

You can see the contents of the Spoils of War Edition below. Is this tempting you?

Warcraft III: Reforged

Champion of the Horde Thrall Hero Skin

Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore Hero Skin

Fallen King Arthas Hero Skin

Emerald Nightmare Cenarius Hero Skin

World of Warcraft

Meat Wagon Mount

Overwatch

Player Icons: Human, Orc, Undead, Night Elf, and Lich King

Animated Sprays: Footman, Grunt, Ghoul, and Archer

Diablo III

Mal'ganis pet

Hearthstone

Third War card back

Heroes of the Storm

Anub'arak Hero

Jaina Hero

Thrall Hero

Tyrande Hero

StarCraft II

Alliance Console Skin

Horde Console Skin

Sentinels Console Skin

Scourge Console Skin

StarCraft: Remastered

Spoils of War Console

