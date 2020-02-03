Warcraft III now has the lowest user score on Metacritic

Warcraft III: Reforged was supposed to be the triumphant return of a long lost classic, but that doesn't seem to be how things have gone down. In fact, the launch of Reforged has been met with a huge wave of negativity from the wider community, so much so that the game currently boasts a very ominous claim to fame.

And that unwanted claim is that the remaster of the 2002 classic has the worst user score on Metacritic across all of gaming, pipping previous title-holder Day One: Garry's Incident (which by the looks of it has been on the receiving end of some unwarranted positive feedback) with a meagre 0.5 rating.

Fans are certainly determined to let Blizzard know how they feel with public displays such as this, and it's hard to see a road back when it comes to the public perception of one of Blizzard's most sacred games.