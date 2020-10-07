Warcraft III director wants to see Henry Cavill as Lich King

Chris Metzen has not been at Blizzard for quite some time now, yet he remains very active on his social media. If you're not familiar with Metzen's work, he was the creative director for several Blizzard titles, including Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, being the main creator of its plot and script.

In other words, he's as big an Arthas/Lich King expert as they come, and he has previously stated that he would love to see the character's tragic story on the big screen. Now, via Twitter, Metzen has admitted that he thinks that Henry Cavill would make a fantastic Arthas in a hypothetical movie.

Henry Cavill, better known for playing the roles of Superman and Geralt in The Witcher series, is a massive Warcraft fan (he missed Zack Snyder's call to give him the role of Supes because he was raiding in WoW), so there's a big chance he would be open to the possibility. And let's not forget that recent rumours suggest a new Warcraft movie is in the works.

What about us? We're all for it!