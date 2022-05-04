Warcraft Arclight Rumble is Blizzard's World of Warcraft mobile title

HQ

Blizzard has officially revealed its mobile World of Warcraft title. Known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, this is a strategy game that will be coming to iOS and Android "later this year," and will be bringing a host of characters from the WoW universe, alongside a single player campaign that spans over 70 missions, cooperative play, and a PvP mode to boot.

The game will ask players to create armies with iconic characters (both heroes and villains) and will then ask players to have these armies slug it out across a variety of missions. Armies will be constructed with a Leader at the top (for example Jaina Proudmoore or Grommash Hellscream), and will then be filled out with various smaller Troops, and also with Spells that can be used to turn the tide of a conflict.

It's noted in a press release that the single player portion of the gameplay will revolve around "bite-sized" strategic puzzles that will require players to switch up their tactics in-game, in real-time. There will also be Dungeons to tackle in the single player portion alongside the 70+ missions.

As for what will make up the cooperative aspect of the gameplay, this will include Raids, and the PvP side will be framed around simple matches, and there will also be Guilds, where players will be able to team up to work towards collective rewards.

"Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard," said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. "It's instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we're immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can't wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves."

It is noted that the game will feature an in-game shop that will offer up ways for players to "level-up their collections," but this can also be done through simple gameplay. We're told to expect further information to this side of the game at a later date.

As for when you can get hands-on with Warcraft Arclight Rumble, beta tests will be starting in select regions "soon", and you can sign-up here to register your interest for them.