Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct had a lot of WoW news plus updates on Warcraft I, II & III

There was a lot to take in from the Warcraft Direct, so let's try and lay out the biggest news, as there were also a lot of new things for those that play Warcraft Rumble and Hearthstone too.

Modern World of Warcraft gets a major update early next year, introducing the goblin capital of Undermine, this comes along with new Delves, dungeons, raids, and a high-speed ground mount for subterranean travel.

World of Warcraft Classic will move on to the Mists of Pandaria era, and new refreshed "20th Anniversary Edition Realms" will give players the option of a pure vanilla experience that includes hardcore server options.

To add to this, Hearthstone will get three new expansions, and Warcraft Rumble will launch on PC.

To add to this, the original Warcraft games are being added to a new Battle Chest where they have been modernised, with the inclusion of remastered versions, with Warcraft III being updated to 2.0, which also provides a lot of different options for the visual experience.

At the end of the show, Blizzard also teased the upcoming player homes for the MMO, and while Gamereactor did have an interview with several high-ranking staff, we were unable to get a more precise release date for this, other than it being within reasonable time and in connection with the next expansion. Plus that they are still working player feedback and wishes into it.