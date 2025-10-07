War Thunder's Tusk Force update has arrived bringing destruction on land, air and sea

The third major update of the year has arrived in Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO. War Thunder has been enhanced with the Tusk Force update, which brings a slate of new vehicles to master and a collection of other welcome improvements to the game too.

Between new tanks and Multi-Vehicle SAMs across the various tech trees to unlock and put to great effect in battle, to additional fighter jets, nuclear aircraft, and helicopters perfect for maintaining air superiority, plus a bunch of battleships to conquer the seven seas, there are so many exciting new vehicles to add to your collection as part of Tusk Force.

But this isn't all, as two maps - namely Poland and Eastern Europe - have been given a visual overhaul, at the same time as Gaijin has shined a spotlight on tree destruction physics to make the collapse of greenery feel all the more immersive. Naturally, the action of War Thunder has never been so striking.

As there is a ton being added in Tusk Force, we've taken the liberty to produce a video that explores the various additions in this update in much greater detail. You can see that for yourself in full below, and also don't forget to dive into War Thunder's Tusk Force update now that it's available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.