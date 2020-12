You're watching Advertisements

War Thunder's new Hot Tracks update has just gone live and has added more than 20 new vehicles to the free-to-play game. New visuals effects have also been added for both ground and naval vehicles.

Nine ground vehicles have made their debut here and these include the Japanese ST-A3 and German Sd.Kfz.251/2. The seven new vessels within the update include the Heroes of Jutland: HMS Invincible and SMS Von der Tann.

You can view the update's full list of changes here.