War Thunder reveals Closed Beta for brand-new Infantry gamemode and more in Line of Contact update

War Thunder's winter update for 2025 has arrived, and if you thought things would quieten down towards the end of the year, you thought wrong. Gaijin Entertainment has packed in a great amount of content for the pre-existing gamemodes and looks to start rolling out a brand-new mode in Infantry.

Infantry is the star of the show here. Taking you out of the cockpit, away from the wheels of your tanks and the safety of a massive ship under your command, Infantry puts you in the perspective of a single soldier. You'll fight tactically, get involved in sweeping firefights or tense individual engagements, all through a new lens. You can apply for access in the upcoming Closed Beta Test through here, and the Beta is set to start soon.

It wouldn't be a War Thunder update without some vehicle additions, and Line of Contact gives us some exciting new land, air, and naval vehicles for us to tear about in. More armoured vehicles and SAM systems arrive with Line of Contact, including the Ajax for Britain's light tank line, the researchable Terminator and Terminator 2 premium pack, M10 Booker for the USA, and some new SAM vehicles for several countries, including the Type 03 Chū-SAM for Japan, the NASAMS 3 for Sweden, and the HQ11 for Japan.

When you're taking to the skies, you can now make use of three new Typhoon variants, as well as the F/A-18E Super Hornet, which arrives for the USA in Line of Contact. If you like to fly a bit more old-school, two Second World War planes have arrived in the FR-1 Fireball and the quirky DB-LK. Big ships have also made their way into War Thunder via Line of Contact, including the Stalingrad, HMS Prince of Wales, and USS South Dakota. They'll now be affected by the Severe Damage mechanic, which comes to all naval battles in the new update.

A fresh look for the Winter Poland map, upgraded B-25J-20 cockpit, improved hangar features and more await in Line of Contact, which is available now to all War Thunder players on PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Check out the full changelog here, and the update trailer below: