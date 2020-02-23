War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius detailed

Square Enix gave us an extensive look at their new mobile game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius this week. The title should also be available on iOS and Android devices in Europe in the "coming spring" and will even be equipped with localized texts in English, German, French, Spanish, Korean and traditional Chinese language. War of the Visions is an old-school tactical role-playing game with nice sprite graphics and complex strategy gameplay.

In the new video, we not only get a narrative introduction to the lore, the developer also focuses on smaller gameplay elements. For example, we can interact with the environment to create bottlenecks on the map or eliminate enemy threads with chopping a three and smash our foes under its weight. Esper incantations are also included, the different classes have been discussed and the production values looks really nice, too.