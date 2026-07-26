War Machine sequel will be titled... War Machines

After War Machine debuted on Netflix earlier this year, it didn't take long until the streaming platform decided to officially greenlight a sequel. It seems like this movie could be arriving sooner than expected, as we've already been given a glimpse at the front page of the script, wherein writer and director Patrick Hughes shares the official title for the project.

Known as War Machines, the sequel is being written in collaboration between Hughes and James Beaufort. We don't yet have any other bits of information to highlight about the project, but this does come as Hughes looks to highlight the success of the movie, which as of January-June 2026, is Netflix's most-watched movie of the year.

It's also unclear when War Machines will begin filming, but if the script is written, at least a draft that is, it may not be long before production commences suggesting a premiere in late 2027 or in 2028 is on the horizon.