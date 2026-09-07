War in Ukraine expected to continue into winter, according to Zelensky

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Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky expects the war with Russia to continue into winter, despite recent talks towards peace with Donald Trump's envoys in Kyiv. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Ukraine for the first time since Russia's invasion. Prior, the pair had held talks in Moscow with Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky wishes for a just peace with no opportunity for renewed aggression in the future from Russia. Discussions involving officials from Ukraine, Europe, and America would continue in the near future, according to Zelensky, but it seems no major breakthroughs were made in the talks behind closed doors over the weekend.

"We're confident there'll be a good resolution here," said Steve Witkoff (via BBC News). Kushner added that the talks with Putin proved fruitful. "It was a very good dialogue, he asked a lot of questions, we asked a lot of questions."

Zelensky stressed that if the war was to continue into the winter, that Ukraine would need support for energy and air defence. Ukraine relies on US-made Patriot interceptors to combat Russian missile strikes, but the US is using a lot of its stockpile in its war with Iran.