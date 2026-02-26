The Spanish Civil War is probably one of the least explored historical conflicts in the media. For this reason, I felt compelled to review War in Spain 1936-39. In typical Matrix Games spirit, this is complex, challenging and difficult to master. What stands out in this edition is that it includes a land/air and ground-based system for troops based on War in the Pacific - Admiral's Edition. If you haven't played it, you are of course forgiven, as it is one of Gary Grigsby's advanced simulators in the war strategy game genre. War in Spain 1936-39 never gets quite that complex, even though it draws inspiration from both game systems and user interfaces. Another highlight is that each hexagon represents 5 nautical miles, so in terms of scale, it's quite extensive despite a narrow historical and land-based focus.

The first thing I wondered when I started playing was what War in Spain 1936-39 is. In addition to being a war simulation of the civil war, it is also an attempt to recreate the history of a conflict we rarely see in the media. Although the production values for this title are quite low in some respects, such as sound, music and user interface, it is still an exciting experience. However, you need to be somewhat familiar with the genre, as it is quite difficult to just jump into. The manual for this game comes as an e-book of about 440 pages. It is good to glance at it from time to time while playing, even if you are more experienced. There is a learning curve, and it becomes clear when you look under the hood. Just moving things around and figuring out what, why and how can take some time if you haven't tried anything like this before. Despite its complexity, there is a lot to like about this game.

The menus contain a lot of information.

I love all the little pictures of the troop types, the historical map you move the troops on top of. All the information about each vehicle or weapon system. It's clear that Joint Warfare Simulations has put a lot of time into simulating this as accurately as possible. No matter what I throw at the opponent, there is a certain logic to the outcome. It doesn't matter if you play as the Nationalist or Republican side of the conflict. Even later in the conflict, when other superpowers contribute in different ways. For example, Germany supports Nationalist Spain during the conflict with aircraft, tanks and other equipment. These are also modelled after their historical counterparts in an appropriate manner.

The conflict begins in 1936, as does the game, with militias and small-scale troops. During the campaign, you build up a much more extensive and organised military. Over time, you can structure these troops into brigades and divisions. If you have played Hearts of Iron, you probably have an idea of how important this is. In the beginning, however, you need to deal with smaller units and use them in the best way possible. Even though you are locked into spending the campaign in Spain, there are other nations and actors that become involved in the conflict over time. Therefore, I recommend that you learn a little about the conflict before you start. This will allow you to get a better grasp of what is happening and why, even though you can change and influence history.

You have many tools and options to choose how your troops will behave and what they will do.

Emulating history in your campaign can sometimes be valuable; obtaining resources via ships, using aerial reconnaissance correctly, and exploiting the terrain are aspects that will help you defeat your opponent. Just as the conflict developed in reality, you also need to adapt your fighting forces and make changes over time. I quickly discovered how important it was to have a functioning air force even later in the campaign. It is important to conduct reconnaissance, carry out bombing raids and attack vulnerable troops. I also realised quite quickly that if you knock out the enemy's fleets, you can gain a significant advantage on land. You almost always have the tools, and you do best by using them in smart, clever or appropriate ways. That is, of course, also the intention of the troop battles.

In addition to a grand campaign that lets you experience the entire conflict, there are smaller scenarios. These take place on islands or at important battles during the course of the conflict. They provide a more focused perspective on individual events. You also have access to a training mode that helps you navigate the relative complexity of the title. In addition to this, there is also a level editor that allows you to customise and create your own scenarios to share or play yourself. It's a pretty complete offering. However, I would have liked to see a few more scenarios. My suspicion is that this is future downloadable content for the title.

The level editor is excellent and offers many tools to tailor your own scenarios.

The game itself offers a multiplayer mode where you and a friend can battle each other as opposing sides. It is also possible to play via email if you wish, as titles offered in the past during the 90s. I am quite satisfied with this offering for what it is. However, I am not entirely satisfied with the user interface. It feels noticeably outdated in this title. I think it takes more clicks to do things than it should. In practice, this means that you spend a lot of time in the menus to do simple things. It reminds me a lot of what war strategy games looked like in the 2000s and 2010s. Although this is functional, it is sometimes difficult to navigate and you are presented with a lot of information in a way that sometimes makes it difficult to digest.

Terrain, troop types, weather - everything is simulated, and you can find information about everything in the game and its instruction manual.

Both the map on which the troops are deployed and the icons are, unlike the user interface, excellent. I like how accurate and detailed the map of Spain is. It's clear that a lot of time has been spent designing a good world. However, this contrast between the game level and the user interface is nothing new for products from Slitherine and Matrix Games, but I think they need to consider whether they can modernise it a little. What I mean is not a loss of complexity, but making it more readable, allowing you to do what you want to do with fewer clicks and find relevant information more quickly. I want to fight the battle on the battlefield, not with the user interface itself. If Paradox can do it, I believe that this publisher and their developers can do it in a way that does not reduce the complexity of the titles.

The title also performs quite well; it is a turn-based war strategy game with hexagons, and you don't need a powerful computer to play it. The size of the game is also quite small compared to modern games. It is a fairly compact package with a lot to offer. I also like that the rounds simulate one day at a time, which contributes to the length being relatively good. The replay value is also quite good thanks to two distinct sides with different driving characters and ideologies. Although the focus is on units and troop types, other countries will support you more depending on which side of the conflict you are on. For example, Hitler's Germany will not support the Republican side of the conflict. The reverse is true, of course, for the Soviet Union at this point in time. However, their entry into the conflict means that you gain access to unique troop types and vehicles for each faction.

Both boat battles and air battles have short visual sequences where you can see them in pictures and what they do.

As someone who appreciates history, I get to see things I didn't know about or aspects of the conflict that I want to read more about. The joy of exploring a period of time and wanting to find more information is here. Some of the developers behind the project had relatives who fought in the civil war, and it's clear that this is a labour of love. Although the production values are sometimes extremely low in terms of sound and music, the art is beautiful, the troop types are carefully researched, and the campaigns I have tested do not usually degenerate into strange scenarios. I also think that the computer opposition offers decent resistance, which is somewhat unique for the genre as it creates its own scripts depending on the needs. It adapts and adjusts its strategies depending on what you do. Of course, there is room for improvement in this area as well. I found that it sometimes did some crazy things, even though I like the idea behind this system. If you are a regular player of the genre and like historical variants, this is a good title and a recommendation. However, you will have to struggle a bit with an outdated and cumbersome user interface. On the other hand, it is not a game that I would recommend for those new to the genre.

I like the pictures of the troops and all the detailed information about ammunition, weapon types and other things.