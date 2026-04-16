War has made Metro 2039 the darkest entry yet in atmospheric cinematic trailer

4A Games has officially revealed Metro 2039, and just as we anticipated, the game is darker than even the entries that came before. We're heading back down into the post-apocalyptic Moscow metro, which has now been overtaken by a new dangerous faction, combining all the worst traits of the forces that once vied for control over the underground society.

The Novoreich promises a future for the people of the metro, but it only offers authoritarian control and suffering. Our protagonist, The Stranger, seems to have a long and storied past with the Novoreich, and its new Fuhrer. From the cinematic trailer, the main story looks incredibly dark, atmospheric, and even tinged with horror. Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, 4A Games changed direction on the next Metro's story, shaping it by their new, unimaginable reality, to reflect the costs of war, and the cost of silence.

The gameplay also looks to be taking us back to the series' roots, as The Stranger is forced back into the darkness of the tunnels once more, forced to face their past and the present dangers lurking within. Check out the first reveal of Metro 2039 in the video below, and keep an eye out for it this Winter. If you want some more in-depth thoughts, we have a lovely first-hand preview here too.