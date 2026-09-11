War Dogs has already sold 1.25 million copies

There's a new Steam sensation on the block, as developer Bulkhead is currently experiencing masses flocking to its shooter project War Dogs. Recently, the studio has confirmed the game, which only just debuted as an Early Access title, has sold over 1.25 million copies, making it a sure-fire success, especially as it heads into its first weekend on the market.

For reference, SteamDB even shows War Dogs has already notched up a peak player count of 340,171 recently, which makes it the 46th most concurrently-played game of all-time by Steam's own metrics, and as we mentioned a moment ago, the weekend is yet to come.

Otherwise, Bulkhead has even promised War Dogs will eventually be coming to consoles too, but there's a rather major caveat. The console launch will only occur in 2028 - likely to reflect the 1.0 launch on PC - meaning Xbox and PlayStation players have quite the wait on their hands before they can join in on the fun.

Have you played War Dogs yet?