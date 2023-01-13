Wanted: Dead's gory combat shown off in further depth

HQ

It's almost time for developer Soleil to release its action-packed, hardcore and gory title, Wanted: Dead. Set to debut on Valentine's Day (February 14), we've now been given a deeper and broader look at the sorts of chaotic combat the game will offer when it debuts.

Combining melee slasher-like action with fast-paced ranged combat, there's a lot to master in this title, and the trailer definitely highlights that.

We're told in a press release that alongside a collection of melee tools, protagonist Hannah will also be able to use assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, grenade launchers, and more, and that she'll need to use movement mechanics including slides and takedowns to survive the overwhelming odds put in front of her.

When Wanted: Dead does arrive next month, you'll be able to play the game on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with the game currently available to preorder.