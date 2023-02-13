Wanted: Dead gets a world overview trailer

HQ

Tomorrow marks the release of a game that many people might have missed, Wanted: Dead. It's a Japanese third-person action-adventure developed by several key people who made the Ninja Gaiden games, and it actually looks really good.

As the premiere is just around the corner, we have now received a world overview trailer that introduces us to both the dystopic Hong Kong-setting and important characters of the Zombie Unit - including the main protagonist Hannah Stone. She is played by the voice actress Stephanie Joosten, who also narrates this video.

Wanted: Dead will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.