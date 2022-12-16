Wanted: Dead gets a nifty Collector's Edition

HQ

With a little under two months until its release date, publisher 110 Industries has revealed the Collector's Edition for the upcoming hybrid slasher/shooter Wanted: Dead.

The Collector's Edition will be priced at £74.99/€79.99 and comes packed with the following content:



116-page Hardcover Design Works Artbook in landscape format



Wanted: Dead Steelbook



Official Soundtrack CD with 20 tracks



Zombie Unit Magnet



Set of 3 postcards



Collector's Edition Box, housing all the exclusive contents, plus the physical game



"We know excitement around Wanted: Dead has been through the roof, and we wanted to do something extra for fans by offering them this limited Collector's Edition," says creative director Sergei Kolobashkin in a press release. "People have really been taken with Wanted: Dead's stylish art direction and killer soundtrack, so we wanted to be sure our more hardcore fans could get some high quality physical goods to fully celebrate the game's bright, cathartic, comically violent sci-fi vibe."

Described as "a love letter to the sixth generation of consoles," Wanted: Dead is an actionfest where you play as Hong Kong cop Lt. Hannah Stone who together with her team must uncover a major corporate conspiracy. The game releases on February 14 next year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.