Want to play Hades II early?

Supergiant Games has kept very quiet about Hades II since the team delayed the game's Early Access launch to "the second quarter of 2024". Well, we're in the second quarter now, so here's some good news.

The developers at Supergiant reveal that a lucky few of you will actually get to play Hades II even before its Early Access launch, as a technical test will start "shortly". You can sign up for it <a href=https://store.steampowered.com/login?redir=app/1145350">here</a>.

We're told the test will last longer than a week, shorter than a month. The Early Access launch is said to take place shortly after, so it sounds like everyone will be able to play in late May or early June.

Are you hoping to get an invitation, wait for the Early Access launch or version 1.0?