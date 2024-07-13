Want to play Fallout: London? Downgrade.

HQ

Hot in the heels of last week's news that Fallout: London was very close to release, the team has now announced how you could get to play it. The solution? You have to downgrade from the Next-Gen update.

Fallout: London, a DLC sized mod introducing the titular capital to the nucler hijinks of Fallout, was supposed to release in April. The release was delayed indefinitely because of the Next-Gen update to Fallout 4, which brought the game to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, and broke a few dozen mods on the way.

On Discord developer Team FOLON has shared how you can get to play the ambitious mod. You have to use the down-grader bundled with the mod.

Team Folon Project Manager Dean Carter stated that the Next-Gen update simply isn't stable enough, even after Bethesda updated the update. The solution is now simply to side-step the update completely.

The mod will be available through GOG, rather than the traditional home for mods, Nexus Mods, as the file sizes required a different distribution platform. The release date will seemingly be "whenever the mod passes GOG's quality checks".