Wang Yi: China will stand firm against United States pressure

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized in a recent speech at the Munich Security Conference that China will persist in facing the United States' attempts to suppress its progress, even as Beijing prefers cooperation over conflict.

He asserted that China would not tolerate unilateral pressure and reiterated the nation's determination to overcome economic and technological obstacles. His comments come after United States President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating tensions that have already led to retaliatory measures from Beijing.

Additionally, the Biden administration introduced further restrictions on technology exports to China before leaving office, aiming to slow China's advancements in semiconductor technology. Despite these efforts, Wang projected confidence, highlighting China's history of resilience and its ongoing pursuit of innovation, including the development of artificial intelligence tools like DeepSeek. For now, it remains to be seen how this latest exchange will shape the evolving United States-China relationship.