Wanderstop's release date pushed to 2025

Wanderstop - the new game from the creators behind The Stanley Parable - certainly looked like a different kind of cosy life sim when it was first revealed. It's a narrative experience based around the character of Alta, who has to come to terms with her new, peaceful lifestyle after her time as a warrior.

While Ivy Road and Annapurna Interactive had initially hoped to get the game out this year, in a new post on Twitter/X it has been revealed that we'll be seeing a release some time in early 2025 instead.

More news is slated to come out before the end of the year, but we won't be getting the full launch until 2025. The reasoning given is that the game simply needs more time, and that's something we've grown used to with games in recent years. Still, Wanderstop seems like an intriguing title, lets just hope it dodges the mayhem that February 2025 is shaping up to be.