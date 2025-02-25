Wanderstop will also be coming to Xbox Series consoles

HQ

As part of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase that happened yesterday, developer Ivy Road revealed that their next game will be coming to an additional platform when it debuts in the coming weeks.

The cosy Wanderstop, which is about running a magical tea shop, will be making its arrival on not just PC and PS5, but also Xbox Series X/S when it launches on March 11. This was affirmed in a new trailer that you can even see below, and which gives a great taste of the game.

Also, it's worth noting that Wanderstop currently has a playable demo, which can be found on Steam as part of the ongoing Steam Next Fest.