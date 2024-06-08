Wanderstop is the latest game from the developer behind The Stanley Parable

At the reveal of Wanderstop, some of us were left scratching our heads. Okay, the developer behind The Stanley Parable, we're expecting something with some meta commentary, maybe a comedy game.

Instead, we get what looks like a cosy farming simulator. Sure, it looks nice and chilled, but out of the usual toolhouse of Ivy Road. But, towards the end of the trailer, we see everything isn't sunshine and roses. We're not entirely sure where it's going, but we'll be along for the ride.