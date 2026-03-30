Wanderstop developer Ivy Road to close its doors

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Ivy Road, the developer behind the indie adventure game Wanderstop, is shutting down. The studio will be closed as of tomorrow, the 31st of March, 2026, and is leaving Wanderstop in the capable hands of the game's publisher, Annapurna Interactive.

In a statement on the developer's website, it outlines the reasoning behind its closure: "It's hard to put into words how thankful we are to have been able to work together on Wanderstop - this is an incredible group of people! And while we had a new project, Engine Angel, that we were excited about, unfortunately the funding didn't come to fruition and the studio had to shut down."

Wanderstop will remain available to purchase via the platforms it's already available on. There's also some exciting news about it reaching new platforms, but again that's up to Annapurna Interactive to share, as Ivy Road will no longer be functioning. This does mean that a lot of the people that used to work at the developer will be looking for employment, joining the massive talent pool of game developers that have been laid off in recent years.

Finally, as one last gift from Ivy Road, we get a chapter select tool for Wanderstop. If you input the following code on your D-Pad in the title screen, you'll be able to start the game from one of its various cycles. The code is: UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, B (RMB), UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, B (RMB), UP, DOWN, UP.