WandaVision director to direct the next Star Trek movie

For a while it seemed like the recent batch of Star Trek movies had reached their end, as we had heard very little more about a continuation of the series since Star Trek: Beyond launched in 2016. However, it has now been reported by Deadline that the next movie now has a director attached and that production on the movie is being "fast-tracked".

The person at the helm for the movie will be none other than WandaVision director Matt Shakman, and there is reportedly also a script. The name for the movie has yet to be revealed, but as the movie is being produced for Paramount and Bad Robot's JJ Abrams, we can assume that it will likely pick up after the events of Beyond and will be centred around the crew of The Enterprise, captained by Chris Pine's Kirk.

The fast-tracked notion means that the film is aiming to begin production as soon as spring, meaning we can probably expect the film to aim for a 2023 or a 2024 release window, once filming and post-production has concluded.

Thanks, Deadline.