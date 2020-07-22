Waluigi just turned 20

It was 20 years ago that Mario Tennis launched; a fun and casual tennis game that has received several sequels since, the latest being Mario Tennis Aces from 2018. But Mario Tennis also marked the debut of a new Nintendo character who since then has been a staple in many Nintendo games containing multiple characters, such as Mario Kart, Party Party and Mario's other sports games based on golf and hockey. Of course, we're talking about none other than Waluigi.

While initially being somewhat controversial as he didn't really seem to have much personality (and he still doesn't have his own game), Waluigi has become really popular lately. There's also a big movement to get Waluigi as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, something that was noticed by the previous Nintendo of America boss, Reggie Fils-Aime.

Whether or not he will eventually be added to the game - or get his own title - is unknown, but still, happy 20th birthday Waluigi!