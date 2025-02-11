Walton Goggins teases Fallout Season 2

HQ

Walton Goggins has given us a teaser for Fallout's upcoming second season. After making waves on Prime Video last year and introducing a lot of people to the nuclear wasteland as well as pleasing existing fans, there are a lot of expectations for Season 2.

Goggins - who played the Ghoul in Season 1 - believes we should be very hyped for Season 2 of Fallout. Speaking with Deadline at the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus, he teased what we can expect to see.

"We're in the middle of filming it right now, we've been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought Season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it," Goggins said. "This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It's really gonna be something. I can't wait for people to see it. We're working really hard to make that happen."

Fallout's second season doesn't yet have a release date, but considering production has moved forward quite quickly on it, we wouldn't be surprised if something exciting was announced soon. But, as production is still ongoing, perhaps don't expect another season this April, a year after the first season aired.