Walton Goggins is getting ready to return as the Ghoul in Fallout: Season 2

In October we were told that the second season of the Fallout series would start shooting in November, and that seems to be the case. Just the other day we were able to tell you that Ella Purnell is currently doing research by playing the Xbox 360 version of Fallout: New Vegas and today we get a very tangible sign that work is underway from Walton Goggins, who was so highly praised for his role as the Ghoul.

He shares a close-up on Instagram where we get to see him getting dolled up (or perhaps more accurately, dolled down?) for the role, and also gets a glimpse of how his latex skin is designed. We don't know when season two will premiere yet, but it could possibly be late 2025, although the first half of 2026 is probably more likely.