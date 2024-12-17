Walton Goggins is a health nut in The White Lotus Season 3 trailer

HQ

Mike White's The White Lotus finally has a release date for its third season. The comedy/drama is an Emmy-winning show, featuring ensemble casts that provide great - if comically exaggerated - insights into the weird world of the rich.

The White Lotus Season 3 seeks to continue that trend, featuring an all-new cast of visitors to a resort in Thailand. We do have one returning cast member in Natasha Rothwell, who will once more be playing the role of spa manager Belinda Lindsey, who has transferred from Hawaii to Thailand.

From Walton Goggins being a stress-crazed health nut, to Jason Isaacs getting lost in the jungle, it seems we're going to see our favourite stars have an incredibly unique vacation to say the least. The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on the 16th of February on Max, and on the 17th of February on Sky here in the UK.