Walton Goggins had no knowledge of Fallout prior to becoming the Ghoul

To gamers, Fallout is one of the biggest franchises there is, and while you may not be aware of all the ins and outs of the lore, you're likely at least aware of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic world. But it's important to remember that not everyone spent countless hours chasing Matthew Perry through a desert wasteland.

Walton Goggins, one of the stars of the new Fallout show, had no idea what the franchise was before signing on. As he tells The Wrap, he had such faith in the script that he decided the project was a must. He did try and research what Fallout was, but gave up quite quickly.

"I read like half of an article before we got on the phone, but thought, 'OK, there's no way I'm going to understand the mythology of this in a couple of days.' So I kind of laid that down and just went into it and heard what they wanted to do," he said. "And then immediately I said, 'Look, I'm in' and they said, 'Well, do you want to know what you're gonna play?' and I said, 'It's irrelevant,' and they said "Well, you're going to play a bounty hunter who has been walking around a post-apocalyptic landscape for 200 years and you don't have a nose. I said, "Okay, maybe I should read the scripts." And I did and they were so compelling that we talked right after and I said "I'm in. This is too rich."

Despite not knowing much about the lore or universe, Goggins clearly gave it his all in the role of the Ghoul. What do you think of his performance and does it matter if an actor isn't aware of source material?